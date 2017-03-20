LGHP, first responders learn from act...

LGHP, first responders learn from active shooter drill

It's a scenario that can play out at any hospital anywhere in the world - an armed and disgruntled patient walks into the emergency room and starts shooting. When it happened Thursday afternoon at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, it, thankfully, was just a drill.

