1 hr ago

Hensel Lee Underwood, 87, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center. He was born May 8, 1929, in Pulaski County, Va., the son of the late Sidney Queen and Mary Sheffey Vest Underwood.

