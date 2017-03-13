Governor's School students to compete...

Governor's School students to compete internationally

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Two students from Southwest Virginia Governor's School in Pulaski were grand award winners in the 26th annual Blue Ridge Highlands Regional Science Fair recently held at Radford College. They now move on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May. Morgan Fisher and Carly Porter won for their project, "ACTN3, ACN, PPARD, and Outside Factors Influencing High School Male Athletes' Choice to Pursue a Sport."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Bishop Mar 8 Terri 4
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16) Mar 6 What 7
Bobby Spencer (May '11) Mar 5 whatever 2
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb '17 James Ridgeway 14
Brandon Carter Feb '17 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb '17 Anonymous 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC