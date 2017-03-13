Governor's School students to compete internationally

Two students from Southwest Virginia Governor's School in Pulaski were grand award winners in the 26th annual Blue Ridge Highlands Regional Science Fair recently held at Radford College. They now move on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May. Morgan Fisher and Carly Porter won for their project, "ACTN3, ACN, PPARD, and Outside Factors Influencing High School Male Athletes' Choice to Pursue a Sport."

