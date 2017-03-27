Four finalists named for community college presidency
The State Board for Community Colleges has certified four finalists who have applied to become president of New River Community College. The finalists include David L. Brand of Fayetteville, N.C.; Pat Huber of Pulaski; Susan Short of Salem; and Kristen A. Westover of Martinsville.
