Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb
Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb, 80, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center. Born April 10, 1936, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Archie Clay Taylor and Rosie Landreth Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|yes
|5
|Amy Bishop
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Brandon Carter
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Feb 4
|Hussein
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC