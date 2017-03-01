Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb

Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb, 80, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center. Born April 10, 1936, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Archie Clay Taylor and Rosie Landreth Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16) Feb 9 yes 5
Amy Bishop Feb 6 Noname 2
Brandon Carter Feb 6 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Feb 4 Hussein 4
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Space Station
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC