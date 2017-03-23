Defense: altercation was - drug deal gone bad'

The attorney for a Dublin man charged with burglary and abduction claims an altercation at a Pulaski residence in January was a "drug deal gone bad." During a preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court, Robert Canard, defense attorney for 49-year-old Brian Keith Turpin, accused the alleged victims, Troi Hale and Airion Lawson, of selling drugs to his client in the past.

