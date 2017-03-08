Council challenged on property values

Council challenged on property values

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

A Pulaski homeowner got some straight answers from town council Tuesday evening when he asked why property values on his street depreciated by more than 30 percent in the 2014 assessment. Clark Payne, who lives on Henry Avenue, asked council what he termed a "rhetorical question" during the council's monthly meeting after telling them that local real estate magazines reveal that a house in Radford, Fairlawn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Wytheville was 130 to 150 percent higher in value than a similar Pulaski home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Bishop 19 hr Terri 4
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16) Mon What 7
Bobby Spencer (May '11) Mar 5 whatever 2
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
Brandon Carter Feb 6 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC