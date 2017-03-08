Bounce Town Kids opening inspired by ...

Bounce Town Kids opening inspired by ownera s children

Read more: Southwest Times

With her own children serving as her muse, Sarah Flanagan dreamed of opening the perfect indoor playground, an aspiration brought to life by the first Launch Something Pulaski initiative last year. Flanagan was actually living in Lake City, Fla., when someone living in the New River Valley told her about the town's competition to launch new businesses.

Pulaski, VA

