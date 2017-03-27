Art teachers connect with fellow art teachers
Pulaski County art teachers spent their Monday at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley where they connected with each other as teachers while doing what they do best. They designed drinking glasses and worked with black canvas at the Fine Arts Center in Pulaski for their spring semester professional development day.
