1941 Plymouth at Ratcliffe
A 1941 Plymouth Special Deluxe Coupe is currently on display at the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski. The vehicle, which was owned by Steve Swecker for 20 years and bought new by Brown Frost, was restored by Jay Cochran.
