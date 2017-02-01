Undetectable skimmer found in Pulaski gas pump
If you pay for gasoline with plastic instead of cash, you'd be advised to pay extra close attention to your financial statements each month. Pulaski Police Department was notified Thursday morning that the owner of a Pulaski gas station discovered a new undetectable skimmer on the credit/debit card reader of one of the station's pumps.
