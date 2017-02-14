Teachers, supporters march for public school funding

Local teachers, parents, students and elected officials joined together Saturday morning in a march across Memorial Bridge, from Fairlawn into Radford, to send a message to Virginia legislators about public school funding, which has been steadily decreasing since 2009. Approximately 100 participants from Radford, Pulaski and Montgomery counties and beyond walked from Roca's Mexican Grill in Fairlawn to Applebee's in Radford in the Bridge the Gap event that District B of the Virginia Education Association began planning in October.

