Seniors, veterans benefit from Supplies for Seniors program
More than 200 homebound seniors and veterans in the New River Valley were recently recipients of the ninth annual Supplies for Seniors program, an annual emphasis to assist homebound, senior clients by Volunteer Pulaski and Montgomery County RSVP. The program for clients of the New River Valley Agency on Aging is focused on stretching seniors' limited income and providing basic necessities for those who struggle with increased heating, food and medical expenses during the winter months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber assad
|23 min
|Anonymous902
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Sat
|Hussein
|4
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 29
|Lost
|52
|Amy Bishop
|Jan 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 23
|RNC
|2
|Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15)
|Jan 21
|mad
|3
|Does anyone know Marshall Kelley?
|Jan 21
|Mstycollier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC