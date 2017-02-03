Seniors, veterans benefit from Suppli...

Seniors, veterans benefit from Supplies for Seniors program

More than 200 homebound seniors and veterans in the New River Valley were recently recipients of the ninth annual Supplies for Seniors program, an annual emphasis to assist homebound, senior clients by Volunteer Pulaski and Montgomery County RSVP. The program for clients of the New River Valley Agency on Aging is focused on stretching seniors' limited income and providing basic necessities for those who struggle with increased heating, food and medical expenses during the winter months.

