Round Dozen Club learns about Edith Bolling Wilson
The February meeting of the Round Dozen Club of Pulaski was held at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum. The Main Street building, the birthplace and childhood home of Woodrow Wilson's second wife Edith, is the only birthplace museum of a First Lady in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snider Ln
|14 hr
|Pam
|5
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|yes
|5
|Amy Bishop
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Brandon Carter
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC