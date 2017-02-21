Round Dozen Club learns about Edith B...

Round Dozen Club learns about Edith Bolling Wilson

The February meeting of the Round Dozen Club of Pulaski was held at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum. The Main Street building, the birthplace and childhood home of Woodrow Wilson's second wife Edith, is the only birthplace museum of a First Lady in Virginia.

