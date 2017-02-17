Pulaski woman jailed for violating pr...

Pulaski woman jailed for violating probation

A woman convicted in 2005 of multiple counts of welfare fraud is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail for allegedly violating probation for a second time. According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, 20 charges filed against Janice Mae Spence, 43, allege she violated conditions of her 2005 sentence on the welfare fraud convictions.

