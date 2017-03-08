Pulaski square dancers have fun, draw members from all over
Each Monday evening, they head to Pulaski from Wytheville, Pilot, Christiansburg, Hillsville - and by the carload from Mt. Airy, N.C. They come to dance their cares away, improve their health and meet with those who've become good friends over years of do-si-do's and promenades in an eight-person ring they call a "square."
