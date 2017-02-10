Pulaski revives Human Resourced Commi...

Pulaski revives Human Resourced Committee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski Town Council's Human Resources Committee held its first meeting Thursday evening, beginning discussions on several potential additions or changes to employee benefit packages, departments and policies. According to committee members, the new HRC is essentially a revival of an old committee that had become inactive over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Sat James Ridgeway 14
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 10 Lost 53
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... Feb 9 yes 5
Amy Bishop Feb 6 Noname 2
Brandon Carter Feb 6 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Feb 4 Hussein 4
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Pulaski County was issued at February 13 at 10:37AM EST

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC