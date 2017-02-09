Pulaski represented at Old Dominion A...

Pulaski represented at Old Dominion Assembly

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Southwest Times

A tradition of more than 30 years, Pulaski County and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce host a legislative appreciation dinner during the Old Dominion Assembly. This year's reception, sponsored by Americare Plus and Pulaski County, served as an introduction to new county administrator, Jonathan Sweet, and also paralleled Pulaski County's local foods movement.

