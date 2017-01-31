Pulaski man pleads to voluntary mansl...

Pulaski man pleads to voluntary manslaughter

A Pulaski man who shot and killed his stepfather in August will serve a nearly three-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Roy Lynwood Armbrister, 43, recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven years, 11 months suspended.

