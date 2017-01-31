Pulaski man pleads to voluntary manslaughter
A Pulaski man who shot and killed his stepfather in August will serve a nearly three-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Roy Lynwood Armbrister, 43, recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven years, 11 months suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Lost
|52
|Amy Bishop
|Jan 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 23
|RNC
|2
|Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15)
|Jan 21
|mad
|3
|Does anyone know Marshall Kelley?
|Jan 21
|Mstycollier
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
|The girl that works at the front desk at super 8
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC