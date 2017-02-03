Pulaski man charged with making threats
A 48-year-old man was arrested in Pulaski Friday on charges of assault and making arson or bomb threats. According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Schemil D. Means is charged with assault on a family member, obstruction of justice and communication of an arson or bomb threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Sat
|Hussein
|4
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 29
|Lost
|52
|Amy Bishop
|Jan 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 23
|RNC
|2
|Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15)
|Jan 21
|mad
|3
|Does anyone know Marshall Kelley?
|Jan 21
|Mstycollier
|1
|The girl that works at the front desk at super 8
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC