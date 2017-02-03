Pulaski man charged with making threats

Pulaski man charged with making threats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Pulaski Friday on charges of assault and making arson or bomb threats. According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Schemil D. Means is charged with assault on a family member, obstruction of justice and communication of an arson or bomb threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Sat Hussein 4
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Jan 29 Lost 52
Amy Bishop Jan 26 Anonymous 1
Jennifer Buckner Jan 23 RNC 2
Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15) Jan 21 mad 3
Does anyone know Marshall Kelley? Jan 21 Mstycollier 1
The girl that works at the front desk at super 8 Jan 15 Wilbur 3
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC