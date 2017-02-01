Pulaski family attends Jimmy Cartera ...

Pulaski family attends Jimmy Cartera s Sunday school class

The line formed early outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., on a cool January morning as people queued up in hopes of admission into what may be the most popular Sunday school class in the country. Angie Covey had left from Draper with her children, Sadie and Grayson, on Saturday morning, traveling 500 miles to hear former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school to what she estimated to be about 200 people, some of them from as far away as California.

