Pulaski family attends Jimmy Cartera s Sunday school class
The line formed early outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., on a cool January morning as people queued up in hopes of admission into what may be the most popular Sunday school class in the country. Angie Covey had left from Draper with her children, Sadie and Grayson, on Saturday morning, traveling 500 miles to hear former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school to what she estimated to be about 200 people, some of them from as far away as California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 29
|Lost
|52
|Amy Bishop
|Jan 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 23
|RNC
|2
|Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15)
|Jan 21
|mad
|3
|Does anyone know Marshall Kelley?
|Jan 21
|Mstycollier
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
|The girl that works at the front desk at super 8
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC