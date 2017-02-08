Pulaski coffers triple during 4-year span
Pulaski's general fund has almost tripled in the past four years, jumping from $637,000 in 2012 to $1,767,000 in 2016. While the auditing firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates confirmed this growth when auditors gave the town's finances a clean bill of health during Tuesday night's town council meeting, they also pointed to a $400,000 deficit in the sewer fund for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
