Pulaski coffers triple during 4-year ...

Pulaski coffers triple during 4-year span

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski's general fund has almost tripled in the past four years, jumping from $637,000 in 2012 to $1,767,000 in 2016. While the auditing firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates confirmed this growth when auditors gave the town's finances a clean bill of health during Tuesday night's town council meeting, they also pointed to a $400,000 deficit in the sewer fund for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Bishop Mon Noname 2
Brandon Carter Mon Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Feb 4 Hussein 4
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Jan 29 Lost 52
Jennifer Buckner Jan 23 RNC 2
Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15) Jan 21 mad 3
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC