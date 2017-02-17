Program offered for heart attack survivors
The cardiac rehab program at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski is hosting a free "Lunch and Learn" event Wednesday to help heart attack survivors get back to life. The noon to 1 p.m. event is being held in the Education Building behind the hospital.
