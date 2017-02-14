Pizza and Paint Teen Night introduced
The paint and wine night popular with adults is coming to Pulaski in the form of an equivalent night for teens. Pizza and Paint Teen Night, for those in grades 6 through 12, will provide young participants with an opportunity to paint while enjoying pizza and soft drinks.
