Man has two years to contemplate addiction
A Pulaski man who resumed drug use only weeks after completing a 24-month treatment program with Virginia Department of Corrections has two years to decide how he wants to address his addiction. Robert Juan Taylor, 42, wanted Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to place him in the county's drug court program, but Finch denied the request citing the fact Taylor failed to show for the last program he was accepted into.
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snider Ln
|20 hr
|Pam
|5
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|yes
|5
|Amy Bishop
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Brandon Carter
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|1
