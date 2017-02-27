Man has two years to contemplate addi...

Man has two years to contemplate addiction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

A Pulaski man who resumed drug use only weeks after completing a 24-month treatment program with Virginia Department of Corrections has two years to decide how he wants to address his addiction. Robert Juan Taylor, 42, wanted Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to place him in the county's drug court program, but Finch denied the request citing the fact Taylor failed to show for the last program he was accepted into.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snider Ln 20 hr Pam 5
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16) Feb 9 yes 5
Amy Bishop Feb 6 Noname 2
Brandon Carter Feb 6 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC