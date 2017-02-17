Man convicted of cashing student's check
A 63-year-old man will have to repay $5,317 he obtained under false pretenses when he cashed a financial aid check meant for a college student. Richard Joseph Dumais of Pulaski pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to two counts of false pretense for the May 24, 2014 offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snider Ln
|Wed
|Matt
|3
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 10
|Lost
|53
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g...
|Feb 9
|yes
|5
|Amy Bishop
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Brandon Carter
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC