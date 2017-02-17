Man convicted of cashing student's check

A 63-year-old man will have to repay $5,317 he obtained under false pretenses when he cashed a financial aid check meant for a college student. Richard Joseph Dumais of Pulaski pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to two counts of false pretense for the May 24, 2014 offense.

