LGHP would benefit from rural hospita...

LGHP would benefit from rural hospitals bill

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski would benefit from proposed federal legislation aimed at keeping hospitals operating in "underserved and economically struggling regions." For the second year in a row, Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have introduced bipartisan budget-neutral legislation called the Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act of 2017 , which would correct a "flawed formula" in determining Medicare reimbursements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
Snider Ln Feb 17 Tish 4
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16) Feb 9 yes 5
Amy Bishop Feb 6 Noname 2
Brandon Carter Feb 6 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC