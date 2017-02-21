LGHP would benefit from rural hospitals bill

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski would benefit from proposed federal legislation aimed at keeping hospitals operating in "underserved and economically struggling regions." For the second year in a row, Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have introduced bipartisan budget-neutral legislation called the Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act of 2017 , which would correct a "flawed formula" in determining Medicare reimbursements.

