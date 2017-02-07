Kermit Allison Jackson

Kermit Allison Jackson

Kermit Allison Jackson, 95, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va. He was born Dec. 29, 1921, in Delton, Va., the son of the late Walter Pyott Jackson and Edith Dixie Allison Jackson.

