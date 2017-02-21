Generator failure costly for Pulaski
An emergency generator that's served Pulaski's sewer pump station 4B on Wurno Road for more than three decades is out of commission after blowing a motor last week. Town Engineer Bill Pedigo said they discovered the malfunction during the weekly "exercise" conducted at each pump station.
