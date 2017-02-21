Daniel W. (Wayne) Gray

Daniel W. Gray, 72, of Dublin, Va., went home to be with his heavenly father Sunday Feb. 19, 2017. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Saundra Rogers Gray; children Tammy Gray Hurst of Dublin, Perry W. Gray and wife Vickie of Pulaski, Va., and Stacey C. Gray and wife Teri of Pulaski; grandchildren Casey Shaffner, Justin G. Petty, Robbie Gray, Preston Gray and Sarah B. Gray; great-granddaughter Abby Gray; a great-grandchild to be here in October; brothers David Worrell and Kenneth Gray; and sister Julia Ann Gray.

