Clarence Woodrow Coffey Sr.
He was born May 30, 1939, in Wythe County, Va., the son of the late Hill and Molly Dean Coffey of Gunton Park. He was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Angie Meade, as well as eight brothers and two sisters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|Snider Ln
|Feb 17
|Tish
|4
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|yes
|5
|Amy Bishop
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Brandon Carter
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC