Bond denied in domestic altercation
A Pulaski man with a criminal history that includes robbery and malicious wounding has been denied bond on new charges involving the mother of his children. Chadd Wesley Harlow, 29, is being held without bond in connection with an incident that occurred on Henry Avenue Jan. 26, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Fleenor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|14
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 10
|Lost
|53
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g...
|Feb 9
|yes
|5
|Amy Bishop
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Brandon Carter
|Feb 6
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Feb 4
|Hussein
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC