Bond denied in domestic altercation

1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

A Pulaski man with a criminal history that includes robbery and malicious wounding has been denied bond on new charges involving the mother of his children. Chadd Wesley Harlow, 29, is being held without bond in connection with an incident that occurred on Henry Avenue Jan. 26, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Fleenor.

