Bluebird houses installed along Dora Trail
Bluebird houses have been installed along Dora Trail, which connects downtown Pulaski with the New River State Park. Dora Trail has been designated a Virginia Birding and Wildlife Trail by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
