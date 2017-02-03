Babysitter charged with abusing children
A $10,000 secured bond has been set for a Pulaski woman accused of abusing three children left in her charge in January. New River Valley Regional Jail records show Alyssa Marie Treadway, 23, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felony child abuse, one count of felony abduction and one count of misdemeanor assault.
