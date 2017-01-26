What's your vision for Pulaski?

What's your vision for Pulaski?

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

That's the question citizens were asked this week during workshops with a firm summoned to help Pulaski develop a brand identity, perhaps the most critical part of the town's revitalization efforts. Arnett, Muldrow & Associates, a Greenville, S.C., firm that specializes in branding, first toured the town a year and a half ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) 20 hr Lost 46
Amy Bishop 21 hr 1Topicuser1 1
Jennifer Buckner Jan 23 RNC 2
Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15) Jan 21 mad 3
Does anyone know Marshall Kelley? Jan 21 Mstycollier 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Jan 15 Wilbur 3
The girl that works at the front desk at super 8 Jan 15 Wilbur 3
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC