Utt: Safety is goal of Rte. 99 traffic study
Worries by some about changes to the section of Route 99/ Main Street between Duncan Avenue and Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski may be much ado about nothing. "This is a safety study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|5 hr
|Tyrone James
|32
|New years eve
|Mon
|Lindsey
|6
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Dec 28
|Now and Forever
|36
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
|Searching
|Dec 6
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Oct '16
|Kyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC