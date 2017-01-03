Utt: Safety is goal of Rte. 99 traffi...

Utt: Safety is goal of Rte. 99 traffic study

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

Worries by some about changes to the section of Route 99/ Main Street between Duncan Avenue and Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski may be much ado about nothing. "This is a safety study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12) 5 hr Tyrone James 32
New years eve Mon Lindsey 6
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Dec 28 Now and Forever 36
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Dec 26 Anon 5
Searching Dec 6 Looking 3
Christmas winner Dec 5 Ralph 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Oct '16 Kyboy 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Iraq
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC