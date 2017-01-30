Town considers murals for municipal w...

Town considers murals for municipal walls

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski may soon be decorating the town's interior municipal walls in a tribute to local history that would be paid for through local sponsorships. "It's simply a start on the mural project that I hope extends on out into the street," Mayor Nick Glenn told Pulaski's town council during last week's work session.

