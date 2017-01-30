Town considers murals for municipal walls
Pulaski may soon be decorating the town's interior municipal walls in a tribute to local history that would be paid for through local sponsorships. "It's simply a start on the mural project that I hope extends on out into the street," Mayor Nick Glenn told Pulaski's town council during last week's work session.
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Lost
|52
|Amy Bishop
|Jan 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 23
|RNC
|2
|Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15)
|Jan 21
|mad
|3
|Does anyone know Marshall Kelley?
|Jan 21
|Mstycollier
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
|The girl that works at the front desk at super 8
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
