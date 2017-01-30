Rte. 99 project slows Pulaski traffic
A road enhancement project more than 20 years in the making is slowing down drivers traveling on Route 99 between Bob White Boulevard and Interstate 81. Town Manager Shaw Utt said the original plan was to continue the four-lane road from Bob White to the I-81 exit but that would have been too expensive. The current project, which began this month, will widen the shoulders, add streetlights and replace guardrails along that section of road.
