Rte. 99 project slows Pulaski traffic

Rte. 99 project slows Pulaski traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Southwest Times

A road enhancement project more than 20 years in the making is slowing down drivers traveling on Route 99 between Bob White Boulevard and Interstate 81. Town Manager Shaw Utt said the original plan was to continue the four-lane road from Bob White to the I-81 exit but that would have been too expensive. The current project, which began this month, will widen the shoulders, add streetlights and replace guardrails along that section of road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Sun Lost 52
Amy Bishop Jan 26 Anonymous 1
Jennifer Buckner Jan 23 RNC 2
Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15) Jan 21 mad 3
Does anyone know Marshall Kelley? Jan 21 Mstycollier 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Jan 15 Wilbur 3
The girl that works at the front desk at super 8 Jan 15 Wilbur 3
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC