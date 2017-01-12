RRMM to design consolidated middle sc...

RRMM to design consolidated middle school

1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski County Public Schools is one step closer to a consolidated middle school with the selection of a Roanoke architectural and engineering firm to help find a site and design the structure. Following a closed session of the school board Tuesday night, vice chair Michael Barbour made a motion to award the contract to RRMM Architects.

Read more at Southwest Times.

