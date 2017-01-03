Pulaski man's drug charge certified
A drug charge stemming from a June search warrant executed in Southeast Pulaski was certified to a grand jury Monday in Pulaski County General District Court. Richard Charles McKinnon, 47, of Pulaski is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
