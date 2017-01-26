Pulaski branding proposals unveiled
"I think we've gotten more than our money's worth," Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said Friday after seeing new branding proposals for the town. Several dozen people turned out to the town train depot for the official unveiling of Arnett, Muldrow & Associates' proposed branding for the town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Lost
|52
|Amy Bishop
|Jan 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 23
|RNC
|2
|Ashlyn Taylor Pulaski (Oct '15)
|Jan 21
|mad
|3
|Does anyone know Marshall Kelley?
|Jan 21
|Mstycollier
|1
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
|The girl that works at the front desk at super 8
|Jan 15
|Wilbur
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC