Piano Man Plays Pulaski: A six-piece tribute band performs Billy Joel classics

Mike Santoro performs and plays piano as Billy Joel for The Stranger, a six-piece tribute band scheduled to play at the historic Pulaski Theatre on Jan. 28. Santoro, who closely resembles Joel in appearance, formed the band in 2009. Like Joel, he was born and raised in Levittown, N.Y. "This is his first time performing in Pulaski," explained Bob McKinney, president of the Pulaski Theatre's board of directors.

