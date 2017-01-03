Piano Man Plays Pulaski: A six-piece tribute band performs Billy Joel classics
Mike Santoro performs and plays piano as Billy Joel for The Stranger, a six-piece tribute band scheduled to play at the historic Pulaski Theatre on Jan. 28. Santoro, who closely resembles Joel in appearance, formed the band in 2009. Like Joel, he was born and raised in Levittown, N.Y. "This is his first time performing in Pulaski," explained Bob McKinney, president of the Pulaski Theatre's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandon Carter
|22 hr
|Mike
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|East End
|38
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
|Searching
|Dec '16
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec '16
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC