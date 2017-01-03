New Year's fire destroys Pulaski home

New Year's fire destroys Pulaski home

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin said the residents were at home, but were all out of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene of the 4:11 p.m. call. Heavy fire was showing on the roof when firefighters arrived, according to Hamblin.

