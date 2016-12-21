NE Pulaski area to be without water
The Pulaski Department of Public Works will be replacing a check valve on Route 11 near Memorial Drive beginning at 8 p.m. today, which will necessitate turning off water to the surrounding area. Officials expect the installation to be complete by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
