National Guard challenges students to 'press their personal limits'

Tuesday Jan 31

Pulaski Middle School recently looked like an "American Gladiators" set with students battling it out in a colorful padded arena. Over a three-day period, Pulaski middle schoolers spent their physical education classes with members of the U.S Army National Guard leading them through a series of team-building exercises and intense workouts.

