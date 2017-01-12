Herbert Eligh Pack
Herbert Eligh Pack, 80, of Dublin, Va., devoted and loving husband, father, and the greatest granddaddy, was born July 10, 1936 in Floyd, VA., and passed away Jan. 12, 2017. Herbert was a retired farmer and a lifelong member of Dublin Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Lost
|45
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|23 hr
|Wilbur
|3
|The girl that works at the front desk at super 8
|23 hr
|Wilbur
|3
|Jennifer Buckner
|Jan 11
|RNC
|1
|Brandon Carter
|Jan 10
|Mike
|1
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC