1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Herbert Eligh Pack, 80, of Dublin, Va., devoted and loving husband, father, and the greatest granddaddy, was born July 10, 1936 in Floyd, VA., and passed away Jan. 12, 2017. Herbert was a retired farmer and a lifelong member of Dublin Presbyterian Church.

