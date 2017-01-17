Dalton stripped back to original state
The 1960s wood paneling, musty carpets, wall partitions and drop ceilings have all been stripped away from the former Dalton Theatre building in Pulaski, exposing original features that haven't been seen for years. There's a lot to be done to get the building in shape for tenants, but Pulaski native Clayton Perry is looking forward to the task.
