Dalton stripped back to original state

Dalton stripped back to original state

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Southwest Times

The 1960s wood paneling, musty carpets, wall partitions and drop ceilings have all been stripped away from the former Dalton Theatre building in Pulaski, exposing original features that haven't been seen for years. There's a lot to be done to get the building in shape for tenants, but Pulaski native Clayton Perry is looking forward to the task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Jan 15 Lost 45
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Jan 15 Wilbur 3
The girl that works at the front desk at super 8 Jan 15 Wilbur 3
Jennifer Buckner Jan 11 RNC 1
Brandon Carter Jan 10 Mike 1
radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12) Jan 3 Tyrone James 32
New years eve Jan 2 Lindsey 6
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC