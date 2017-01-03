Creek walkway, amphitheater, pocket parks still in the works

Creek walkway, amphitheater, pocket p...

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Southwest Times

Green alleyways, pocket parks, a promenade, and an amphitheater are all still planned for downtown Pulaski, according to Town Manager Shawn Utt. Although very much a work in progress, headway is being made on the Peak Creek Corridor Study and Downtown Master Plan adopted almost two years ago.

