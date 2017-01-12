County fire departments battle blaze at Pulaski church
High winds whipped flames and sent embers flying overnight as over 60 firefighters from the county and beyond battled a raging inferno that destroyed Pulaski Church of God. Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the call came in at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday.
