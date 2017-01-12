County fire departments battle blaze ...

County fire departments battle blaze at Pulaski church

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Southwest Times

High winds whipped flames and sent embers flying overnight as over 60 firefighters from the county and beyond battled a raging inferno that destroyed Pulaski Church of God. Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the call came in at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Fri Lost 44
The girl that works at the front desk at super 8 Jan 11 Josh 1
Jennifer Buckner Jan 11 RNC 1
Brandon Carter Jan 10 Mike 1
radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12) Jan 3 Tyrone James 32
New years eve Jan 2 Lindsey 6
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Dec 26 Anon 5
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC