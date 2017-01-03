Classes promote better nutrition, health

Classes promote better nutrition, health

Virginia Cooperative Extension and Pulaski YMCA are joining forces to offer a free four-week class aimed at improving nutrition and health in 2017. Step Out for Better Nutrition and Health classes teach lifestyle habits that promote health and allow participants to take part in low-impact physical activities.

